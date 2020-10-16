Man stabbed to death at Phoenix condo complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man to death at a Phoenix condominium complex early Friday morning.
It happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the area of 12th Street and Bell Road.
Police say officers arrived on the scene to find a man with a life-threatening injury that “appeared to have been caused by a bladed weapon.” The victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
The Phoenix Police Department said detectives have little to go on in this investigation and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stop at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.