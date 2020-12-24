GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at his home early Thursday morning.
According to Sgt. Randy Stewart, police responded to the home near 83rd and Glendale avenues at around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man lying on the floor of the apartment with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that the victim had answered a knock at the door and was stabbed by the suspect. Police haven't been able to locate the suspect and the investigation is ongoing. No description of the suspect was released.
The victim's name has not been released.