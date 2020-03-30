PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are working to determine what led to a man getting stabbed at a grocery store parking lot in south Phoenix on Monday night.
According to police, officers were called to a parking lot near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 7:30 p.m for reports of a man stabbed. Responding officers found the man with serious injuries. Phoenix Fire crews rushed the victim to a nearby hospital.
Investigators are working to get a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
