PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man who they say stabbed another man during a road rage incident in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
Phoenix police said at about 4 p.m. the suspect, 35-year-old Garret Smith, tried to make a u-turn mid-block near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive and cut off the vehicle behind him.
The passenger in that vehicle got out to confront Smith and punched him through his open driver's window.
Police said Smith then followed the passenger back to his car and stabbed him with a large hunting knife.
Smith was taken into custody and the passenger was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Smith was booked into jail on aggravated assault charges.