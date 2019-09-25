PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a road rage incident in north Phoenix.
Phoenix police said the incident occurred in the area of 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, one driver reportedly cut off another driver. The passenger of the cut-off vehicle got out of the vehicle and punched the other driver.
That driver then followed the passenger back to his car and stabbed him with a knife.
Phoenix police have one person in custody and another person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Traffic on Union Hills Drive is restricted from 31st to 32nd Streets.