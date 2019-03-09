SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a man who was the subject of police pursuits in southwestern Utah was found dead four days later, killed in a motorcycle crash in nearby northwestern Arizona.
The Deseret News reports 43-year-old Joseph Gary Scelza was found dead Wednesday near the Virgin River after the Arizona Department of Public Safety was notified of a motorcycle crash on a bend along Interstate 15.
It’s not clear when Scezla crashed and died.
Police twice pursued him March 2 after receiving a report of him allegedly trying to steal items from a motorcycle dealership.
Officers ended both pursuits because Scelza was driving fast and recklessly and because of rainy conditions.
Washington County sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse said the second pursuit ended a half-mile (0.8 kilometer) from the crash site.
