TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been shot and a woman injured at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson Saturday afternoon.
According to the Tucson Police Department, midtown officers responded to assist base staff just before 4 p.m. It wasn't clear if the woman had been shot or how she had been injured, but both the man and woman were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.
Authorities could not provide any additional information. Tucson police say there is no longer a threat at the base or in the area.
