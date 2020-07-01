PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being shot while standing in his front yard at his Phoenix home.
It happened on late Monday night just before midnight in the area of 22nd Street and Vineyard Road, which is south of Southern Avenue. Police said whoever shot the victim took off before officers got there. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have not said what led up to the shooting. It's unclear what the shooter looked like. An investigation is underway.