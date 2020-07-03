PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Phoenix early Friday morning.
It happened just after midnight near 19th and Southern avenues.
"Officers located an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound outside a gas station," Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said. Paramedics pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.
Few details were immediately available. Cox said detectives are working to piece together what happened and put together a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.