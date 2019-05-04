PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man outside a fast food restaurant late Friday night.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, two men got into an argument just after 11:30 p.m. near 24th and Van Buren streets when one man shot the other one.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Thompson said the shooter ran from the scene and has not been identified.
He is described as a black man in between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.