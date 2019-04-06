GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot to death outside a bar near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
According to Sgt. John Roth, officers arrived at the bar at about 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found one man who had been shot.
Roth said officers tried to save his life but the man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police did not provide a description of a suspect and they are still investigating.
