PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a business in south Phoenix just after midnight on Sunday morning.
Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department said the man was leaving the business near 16th Street and Southern Avenue when he was shot by an unknown suspect. Justus said officers were already at the location and provided medical aid to the man, but when the Phoenix Fire Department got there, they pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's name has not been released.
Justus said this is an ongoing investigation. No description of a suspect was provided.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).