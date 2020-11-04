Man shot to death in Phoenix, suspect on the loose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning on the streets of Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Police Department, a 911 caller reported gunfire in the area south of 24th and Washington streets shortly after 9 a.m.
Officers arrived on the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound. Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene. No other information about the victim was released.
“Officers are working to identify a motive and suspect description,” Sgt. Maggie Cox said.
If you have any information about what happened near 24th and Washington streets Wednesday morning, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.