CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot to death in a Chandler neighborhood late Monday night.
There was a large police presence in the area of Arizona Avenue and Frye Road at about 10 p.m. while officers investigated the shooting. Not many details were released, but Det. Zachary Waters said 50-year-old Michael Payne was shot and taken to a hospital where they later died. Another person was taken into police custody but was not formally arrested.
Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No names have been released. Waters said there are no outstanding suspects and that there is no threat to the community.