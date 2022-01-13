Man shot to death, found bleeding in car outside Phoenix extended-stay motel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating the death of a man found bleeding inside a car outside an extended-stay motel in Phoenix. Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.
Sgt. Ann Justus said the man had been shot, and was found shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Studio 6 near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, just west of Interstate 17.
Video from the scene showed the car the man was in had hit a parked car.
At this point, detectives do not know where or when the man was shot, Justus said. Police have not released any information about the victim.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).