CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gila River police say one man was shot to death and another was taken into custody at Wild Horse Pass Casino early Thursday morning.
Ricky Alvarado with the Gila River Police Department said the shooting happened in the parking structure of the casino. Detectives are speaking with a woman who was also involved in the shooting and is considered a victim. Alvarado said police believe the shooting was domestic-violence related.
The parking structure is closed while police investigate, but operations at the casino remain open. No other details were released.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.