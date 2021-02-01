PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex late Sunday night.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues just after 11:30 p.m. Police found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Cox said detectives are working to identify a description of a suspect and possible motive. The victim's name has not been released.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).