Man found shot to death at north Phoenix apartment complex
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Sgt. Andy Williams said officers responded to the apartment complex near 23rd and Dunlap avenues just before 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot. 

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene. Williams said he has been identified as 42-year-old Ryan Schwab. 

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No information on a possible suspect or suspects has been released. 

 

