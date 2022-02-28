Man shot to death after an argument in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting near 39th and Rovey avenues Sunday evening.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says officers arrived on the scene just after 7:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers found a man who had at least one gunshot wound. The man, 31-year-old Terrence Jarrett, was taken to the hospital but passed away from his injuries. Williams says officers learned that there was an argument between Jarrett and an unidentified man beforehand. The man who allegedly shot Jarrett had left the scene, and police during their investigation were able to locate and detain him near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, according to Williams.
Williams says detectives have been processing "an extensive scene" during their investigation and have been speaking with witnesses. As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will be reviewing the case once the investigation is complete. No further information has been released.