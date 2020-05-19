PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot to death outside an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
According to Phoenix police Sgt. Ann Justus, officers responded to the apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road at about 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators learned that the victim was shot after an argument with a man that he knew. Justus said the suspect has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
The victim's name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.