PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man shot and killed two people who allegedly tried to rob him Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a shots-fired call at an apartment complex in the area of 36th Street and McDowell Road at about 6 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a wounded man – later identified as James Ray Putney, 42 – in the courtyard near a pool. Putney later died at the hospital.
Witnesses directed officers to a specific apartment, where they discovered another man who had been shot. Robert Rojas, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said two other men were in the apartment when officers got there. Neither one was hurt. Police detained both “for investigative purposes,” Thompson said.
According to Thompson, detectives believe Putney and Rojas “went to the apartment and tried to rob the occupants.” One of those occupants, a 29-year-old man, shot them, police say. Investigators have not released that man’s name, and it’s not clear if he was acquainted with Putney and Rojas before the alleged attempted robbery and subsequent shooting.
“Due to the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident, this investigation will be submitted for review by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for possible charges in connection with the deaths,” Thompson said.