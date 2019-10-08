PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight in Phoenix ended in a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, police say.
The incident occurred in the area of 19th and Glendale avenues.
Police say two men got into a fight and that one of them shot the other.
The victim, identified as 28-year-old Chad Harris, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
The suspect fled the scene.
The Arizona's Family News Chopper flew over the area where there was heavy police presence and crime tape at a 7-Eleven parking lot.
Police are still searching for the suspect who is only described as a man ranging in age from 20 to 35 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.