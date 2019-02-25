WHISPERING RANCH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot in a desert area west of Wittmann.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a caller initially called 911 and reported his friend was hit by a vehicle in the area of 299th Avenue and Wildcat Drive.
While law enforcement was responding, the caller changed his story and said the victim was actually shot.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, homicide detectives have took over the case.
There is no suspect in custody at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
If only we access to more guns........
