PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was shot and killed following an argument at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday evening. The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, just off Black Canyon Highway.
Police say 33-year-old Britten Singleton began fighting with someone when the other person shot him. Singleton was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Officers do not have any information about the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.