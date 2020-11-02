PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after getting shot during an argument at a home in west Phoenix Monday evening.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a home near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road after getting calls about a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man has not been identified.
Police say investigators learned the man was involved in an altercation at a home with people he knew when the shooting happened. Other people who were at the home stayed at the scene and are talking with police. Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.