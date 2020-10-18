GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Glendale Sunday morning.
According to Phoenix police, who are handling the investigation since the shooting happened within their jurisdiction, a man was found dead at a home after officers responded to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 8 a.m.
Police say the man had an argument with someone he reportedly knew prior to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
