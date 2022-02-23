PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed after some sort of argument broke out Tuesday night. It happened near 19th and Dunlap avenues around 10 p.m.
Officers showed up and found a two men at the scene. Police say the two had been involved in some sort of altercation. At some point, the victim was shot. It's not clear when the victim was declared dead. The second man hasn't been identified. It's not clear if that man will face any charges. The investigation is ongoing.