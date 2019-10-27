PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man is expected to survive after being shot in the groin Sunday afternoon.
Phoenix Police officials say about 3:35 p.m. an 18-year-old man got in a fight with another man at a Phoenix business near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the man shot the 18-year-old in the groin and fled the area.
Police officials say they are still looking for the gunman they describe as a Hispanic man in his 20's, 5' 10", 240 lbs, shaved head, unshaved face, with black shorts and a green shirt.
There is heavy police presence around the complex.
