GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - One man has been shot in a possible road rage incident in Glendale.
At around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting call near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police say they found one shooting victim at the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, but his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.
Officers are still working with witnesses to gather suspect descriptions and find out exactly what led to the shooting.
