GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jim Ledgewood would never want another to have to walk in his shoes, but he'll gladly walk in them alongside his friend Roger Geisler.
“Very fortunate to have somebody like Roger in my life that really understands everything I’ve been through and is sticking around,” said Ledgewood.
It all started 13 years ago at a Glendale bar. Ledgewood had gone to watch a relative play in a band.
“Good night, everyone's having fun,” Ledgewood said.
He told the girl checking people in he was just stepping outside for some air.
“I said, ‘Do you need me to stamp my hand or anything?’ And she said 'No, I’ll remember you.' And that's the last thing I remember,” he said.
Ledgewood was shot in the head by a man who would go on to kill somebody else down the street.
“I got a call from home to my house to respond out to a shooting scene,” said Geisler.
Geisler was a homicide and cold case detective at the time for the Glendale Police Department. He was told Ledgewood likely wouldn't make it.
“Over the years I've seen a lot of people that were injured. And Jim's a fighter. I mean, he fought from day one," Geisler said.
"When it went inside my head, it exploded. It destroyed my inner eardrum, severed my facial nerve, which caused paralysis on the left side of my face,” said Ledgewood.
Ledgewood is truly a walking miracle. But while he lost a lot that day, he gained something special in the man who would go on to put his shooter behind bars.
“Did you ever expect to get a friend out of this?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“No, no I really didn't. I didn't know what to expect but it's been a blessing in disguise,” said Ledgewood.
"This is one of those cases that, not only did I have a personal interest, but I made a friendship out of it. That does not always happen,” said Geisler.
The two are now getting ready to run in the “Run, Walk, and Roll” race on Saturday in Tempe. The race supports survivors of brain injuries.
The two will be teammates, just like they have been, for 13 years.
“Is this one of those cases that you really remember in your career?” asked Whitney.
“I do remember this. I will remember every part of this, forever,” said Geisler.
