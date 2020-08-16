PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting in downtown Phoenix on Sunday.
Detectives said they were called out to Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix around 5 a.m. because somebody dropped off a man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Thomas Garcia, later died at the hospital. Officers eventually figured out that shooting happened near 13th Avenue and Grant Street, which is just north of Buckeye Road. Officers were seen there as late as Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141 or, for those who want to stay anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.