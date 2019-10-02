TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tempe Police Department said a man was hospitalized and later died after he was shot in a parking lot near Arizona Mills Mall Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at the parking lot of El Pollo Loco, just east of the mall near Baseline Road and Priest Drive, shortly before 8 p.m. That's where officers said they found a black car with bullet holes.
[VIDEO: Man found shot outside Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe]
After being shot in the chest, police said the 24-year-old victim took off toward the mall, where he was later found.
He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He later died.
No suspects have been identified or located, police said.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office also responded to help keep the scene safe.
Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related. No one at the mall was involved, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at (480) 350-8311.