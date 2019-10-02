TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--Tempe police are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot at Arizona Mills Mall Wednesday night.
The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. near Baseline Road and Priest Drive.
Officers found a man who was shot in the chest.
[VIDEO: Man found shot outside Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe]
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
At this time, no suspects have been identified or located, police said.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is also there to help with keeping the scene safe.
Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting.
