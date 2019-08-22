PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot during a robbery in west Phoenix Wednesday evening.
The shooting was reported at an apartment complex near 72nd Avenue and McDowell Road around 7:40 p.m.
Police say a group of around five suspects were seen running from the scene after the man was shot during the robbery. Their descriptions have yet to be released.
He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating.
No other information was made available.