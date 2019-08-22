West Phoenix shooting - 72nd Ave

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex near 72nd Avenue and McDowell Road.

 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot during a robbery in west Phoenix Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex near 72nd Avenue and McDowell Road around 7:40 p.m.

Police say a group of around five suspects were seen running from the scene after the man was shot during the robbery. Their descriptions have yet to be released.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

No other information was made available.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you