PRESCOTT (3TV/CBS 5) – The Prescott Police Department on Monday identified the man shot by two officers after he allegedly threw “knives, hammers and other objects” at them.
It happened early the morning of Friday, April 5, at a mobile home park near Gail Gardener Way and Iron Springs Road.
According to police, Tyler Sherman, 28, of Prescott, stabbed two men before his encounter with police. Sherman, who had just gotten out of prison, is still in a Phoenix hospital. Police say he’s in stable but serious condition.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Two Prescott police officer shoot, injure man who threw knives their direction]
Police say the men Sherman allegedly stabbed had “confronted Sherman about his behavior toward one of the women at the home.”
Investigators say that woman in question told them “Sherman had sexually assaulted her and held her against her will by using a knife to subdue and threaten her.”
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings]
Both of the wounded men are out of the hospital and expected to recover.
According to the Prescott Police Department, Sherman refused to cooperate with officers when they made contact him Friday morning.
"Sherman was making threatening statements and acting aggressively by throwing knives, hammers and other objects at the officers," according to investigators.
Police said Sherman has “an extensive criminal history” and had been released from prison on March 30, 2019, less than a week before Friday's altercation.
Records from the Arizona Department of Corrections show Sherman had been in and out of prison several times since 2008, including a sentence for aggravated and resisting arrest in 2010.
Records also show several disciplinary infractions, including fighting and assault.
(1) comment
Looks like he wanted to go back home.
