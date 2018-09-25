PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police said the suspect who was shot at a Peoria Walmart on Monday night has been identified and he has died at the hospital.
Police said 20-year-old Michael John Stout died at the hospital just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The incident all started on Monday around 6 p.m. after Stout shoplifted a bottle of milk from the megastore near 79th Avenue and Peoria Avenue, police said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Police shoot armed suspect during shoplifting call at Peoria Walmart]
He was standing outside the Garden Center when officers showed up.
When the first officer got out of his SUV, Stout fired multiple shots at the officer, with several hitting the patrol SUV. That officer fired one round, and the backup officer fired four rounds at Stout from inside of his SUV through the windshield, according to police.
Stout was hit by one of the rounds and fell to the ground.
He was taken to the hospital to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died the next morning.
No officers were hurt.
Police said Stout had stolen the handgun used in the shooting from a car in Peoria earlier that morning.
Both officers involved were wearing body cameras and had turned them on for the incident.
According to the Department of Corrections, Stout had a felony conviction of felony aggravated assault and wasn't allowed to own a gun.
Four shots fired and only one hit him? My son would go back to the State Department training facility for missing once. Where did the other slugs hit?
The world is a better place today.
