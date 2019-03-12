QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was hospitalized after the Maricop County Sheriff's Office said he was shot at a Walmart in Queen Creek on Tuesday.
It happen near Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads around 7:45 p.m.
Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
They didn't release any information about a suspect.
MCSO wouldn't say if the shooting happened inside or outside the Walmart.
An investigation is underway.
