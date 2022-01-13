PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot at a central Phoenix fast food restaurant on Thursday night. It happened at a Wendy's at 19th and Glendale avenues. Police said there was a fight, and that led to the gunfire. Video from the scene showed the victim on a gurney with bandages around his head. He was put in an ambulance and driven to the hospital. Investigators said he had "very serious injuries" but didn't give an update on his condition.
The shooter fled the restaurant before officers got there and a suspect description has not been released. Police didn't say what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.