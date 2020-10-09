PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a man who was shot outside a west Phoenix strip mall was found in a car about a mile away from the shooting.
This happened late Friday afternoon. Phoenix police say the original scene of the shooting was in the parking lot of the strip mall located near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The victim was later found in a vehicle in the area of 85th Lane and Monterey Way, about a mile away.
Police say the man's injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
Officers are still at the scene gathering information. Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.