GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fight between a group of young men and another man at a Glendale gas station led a shooting Friday afternoon.
It was just before 2 p.m. when Glendale police officers were called to a Circle K near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for a shooting.
Investigators learned there was some sort of fight near the gas pumps between a group of young men and another man. It's unclear how many people were involved in the fight, but one of the men shot another man. After the shooting, the group left the area, police say.
The injured man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police say an off-duty officer with another agency was nearby and heard the gunfire. He was able to provide witness information about the suspects. The investigation is ongoing at this time.