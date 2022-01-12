PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after he was shot multiple times while sitting inside his parked car in Phoenix on Wednesday evening.
Police say the shooting happened near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road shortly after 7 p.m. Officers found the man sitting inside of his car on the side of the road, and he had multiple gunshot injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The man has not been identified by police. Officers have not released information about potential suspects or a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
