PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot and killed in Phoenix overnight near Interstate 17 and Glendale Avenue.
According to Phoenix police, officers found the man on the North Black Canyon Access Road just north of Glendale Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Police had received a call for a man lying down on the ground.
Officers arrived and found the man, who had been shot. Fire officials said the man, identified as 43-year-old Dusan Potkonjak, died at the scene. Police say they don't have any suspect information or description. The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call SILENT WITNESS at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).