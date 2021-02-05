PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to an apartment complex near 7th Avenue and I-10 for reports of a shooting around 2:40 p.m. Officers found a 26-year-old man with a life-threatening injury. The man died at the scene shortly after. Police searched the area for the suspect but couldn't find them.
There was no description of the suspect or the events that led up to the shooting available. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.