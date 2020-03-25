PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Phoenix neighborhood Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old David Mendoza.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, officers responded to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood near 5th Street and Broadway Road. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Thompson said there is no information on a suspect. Phoenix police detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.