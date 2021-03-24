PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man inside a Phoenix apartment Wednesday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to an apartment complex near 7th Street and Buckeye Road for reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Once they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot inside one of the units. The man died at the scene. The man's name has not been released.
Police say another man at the scene was detained and that officers are not searching for any additional suspects. Detectives are working to piece together what led up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.