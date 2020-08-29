PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was found dead in a parked car riddled with bullet holes in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a home in a neighborhood northeast of 59th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1 p.m. for unknown trouble in the area.
Officers arrived and found a car with multiple bullet holes and a man who had been shot inside. The man, who has not yet been identified and was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were not able to provide any information regarding a suspect, but are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Investigators ask that anyone with information call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or the Phoenix Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.