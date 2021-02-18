GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a shooter and person of interest after a man was shot and killed Friday night in Glendale.
According to Glendale police, around 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Tyler Helies-Milligan pulled into a convenience store parking lot near 67th and Glendale avenues. To the left of his vehicle, a gray, late-1990s to early 2000s Chevrolet pickup truck was parked. Surveillance video released by police shows Helies-Milligan getting out of his vehicle, then he suddenly gets shot multiple times by someone in the truck's driver seat.
Police released a surveillance video on Thursday in hopes that someone might recognize the suspect vehicle, the shooter or passenger in the gray truck. The video contains explicit language and graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.
*WARNING* GRAPHIC SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
Helies-Milligan was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Helies-Milligan leaves behind a wife, a 1-year-old, and a 2-year-old child.
Police are still searching for the shooter, the suspect's vehicle, and the passenger in the gray truck who is considered a person of interest. Police say the truck has back-end damage and is missing its front bumper. There is an orange area of possible paint above the passenger door and a discoloration to the tailgate's back passenger side. The passenger side tail light is also not working.
Police ask that members of the public not approach the vehicle or the suspects.
If you have any information about this vehicle, shooter, or passenger, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) They can also call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.
Callers can remain anonymous.