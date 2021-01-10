SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One man has been shot and killed following what Scottsdale police are calling a road rage incident.
It all began Sunday at around 1 p.m. near Frank Lloyd Wright and Via Linda (which is just north of Shea Boulevard.) That's where police say two men got into a road rage confrontation.
Following that confrontation, the victim, a 27-year-old man, left the area and returned to his home nearby. But police say the suspect, 42-year-old Nathan Lindman, followed him to his home. The two men then got into an argument in the parking lot.
During that argument, police say Lindman reached into a bag. The victim, fearing Lindman was reaching for a gun, drew his own weapon and fired a shot, striking Lindman, according to Scottsdale police.
Lindman then drove out of the complex and moments later collided with another vehicle.
When officers got to the scene, they provided first aid to Lindman until fire crews arrived. Lindman was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound.
"We can confirm that the shooting appears to be the result of a road rage altercation," said a statement from the Scottsdale Police Department.
Police call it an isolated incident, and said there was no danger to the surrounding community.