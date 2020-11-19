PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 22-year-old man is dead after breaking into an apartment in Phoenix.
Phoenix police said officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 40th Street and Thomas Road around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they learned 22-year-old Luis Romero allegedly forced entry into the apartment of a man who was known to him.
According to police, Romero was shot by the resident of the apartment. The 22-year-old man was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
The man who lived in the apartment remained on the scene and cooperated with police.