TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after he tried to help those involved in a car crash and ended up getting shot in Tempe on Friday evening.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Scottsdale Road at Playa Del Norte Drive, which is just south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway. After the crash, there was a fight between those involved and that's when gunshots rang out. The victim was rushed to the hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries," said Sgt. Matt Feddeler with the Tempe Police Department. The man was a witness to the crash and had stopped to help, investigators said.
"We've been able to detain several people. We believe we have all people who were involved in the incident. There's (sic) no outstanding suspects," said Feddeler.
Including witnesses and people investigators are talking to, there are between five and 10 people involved, he added. Detectives are still looking into what led up to the fight.
"I can't say whether it was road rage or not," said Feddeler.
An investigation is underway.